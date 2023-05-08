Prince Louis Eats Marshmallow & Tries Archery Joining Royal Family For First Official Engagement

Prince Louis stole the show at his first royal outing with his family!

On Monday, the 5-year-old joined his sister, Princess Charlotte, 8, brother, Prince George, 9, and his parents The Prince and Princess of Wales, at his first public royal engagement at The Big Help Out.

Louis and his siblings were on hand to help paint, sand and renovate the Scout Hut with the scouts.

In one sweet snap, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall’s youngest child added his handprint to a wall. He also was seen trying his hand at archery and cooking s’mores over a fire.

“Louis led the way!” Matt Hyde, CEO of Scouts and co-founder of the Big Help Out, told People. “With the painting and the wheelbarrow full of sand and the mural, where he was getting his hands stuck in the paint and on the wall.”

“Louis was very enthusiastic and did a good job. He was determined to do it all by himself, and he managed to dig the whole paintbrush in, flick it up and managed to cover quite a few of us in paint!” Anne Edwards, an adult Scout helper, told the publication.

While Louis has recently been seen at more major family events, including Easter mass, Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, and more, the palace confirms this was his first time joining his older siblings and parents on royal duty and comes just days after his grandfather, King Charles III’s coronation on May 6.

The official outing on Monday went towards the Big Help Out, a volunteer organization aiming to create community change in the U.K.