Prince Louis Smiles and Hold Hands With Cousin Mia Tindall at Royal Family Annual Christmas Church Walk

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the family on Christmas Day to meet with royal fans during their annual church walk.

Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children joined them for the second time this year to attend services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.



Princess Charlotte, who wore a forest green coat for the occasion, held her mother’s hand as they walked to church while Prince William and his two boys for matching navy blue. The sibling were spotted holding hands as they made their way in the procession but Prince Louis was also photographed adorably holding hands with his 9-year-old cousin Mia Tindall. Mia is the daughter of Prince William’s cousin Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

Mike and Zara walked with their 5-year-old daughter Lena between them but the couple’s 2-year-old son Lucas, didn’t join the walk to church.

Mia was photographed chatting with Princess Charlotte after the church service. All the kids joined the royal family in meeting with royal fans who were waiting outside and watching the procession.



Earier this month The Prince and Princess of Wales got into the holiday spirit with a festive greeting.

Prince William and Kate Middleton released their family’s 2023 Christmas card with a casual snap featuring the pair smiling with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In the black and white photo, which was taken by Josh Shinner, the royals are all dressed in matching button-down shirts and dark pants. “Our family Christmas card for 2023,” Kate and Will wrote alongside the photo on their official social media accounts.

