Prince Philip, 97, was taken to the hospital on Friday after he was involved in a traffic collision on Thursday, which left his car overturned on a road outside Sandringham.

“On Doctor’s advice, The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn this morning for a precautionary check-up. This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern. The Duke has returned to Sandringham,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Prince Philip and another car were involved in a car crash. Prince Philip’s Land Rover was overturned and the two women in the other vehicle were left with scratches and cuts according to local authorities.

“Officers were called to the A149 shortly before 3pm after two cars, a Land Rover and a Kia, were involved in a collision at the junction of the B1439. The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee while the passenger, a 45-year-old woman, sustained a broken wrist. Both casualties were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and were discharged last night. Police can also confirm a nine-month-old baby boy was in the Kia at the time of the incident and was uninjured. The male driver of the Land Rover was uninjured,” Norfolk Police said in a statement.

The royal was not immediately taken to the hospital on Thursday, however he did undergo a breathalyzer test on Thursday following the collision. The breathalyzer test for Prince Philip and the other driver both came back negative.

Prince Philip has continued to drive himself and a new Land Rover was delivered to him just hours after the accident.

