Prince William And Prince Harry Make Joint Appearance For The First Time Since Harry Confirmed Their Royal Rift

Prince Harry and Prince William appeared at an event together for the first time since Harry confirmed they have had “bad days” in an ITV documentary earlier this year.

The royal brothers attended an event for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance along with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The ceremony, held at Royal Albert Hall, commemorates all those who lost their lives in conflict.

Prince Harry confirmed the pair’s long-rumored rift during his insightful interview with Tom Bradby. “Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under ­inevitably, you know, stuff happens.” While the Prince did not elaborate on what that “stuff” might be, he continued by saying how much he loves his brother.

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

The brothers seemed in good spirits as they stepped out to the event with their royal wives. Meghan donned a sleek black dress for the occasion, while Kate chose a deep blue dress cinched at the waist. Both wore red poppy pins on their chests, as poppies have long served as a symbol to honor those who served in a war.

This is the first official event that the majority of the royal family will attend together in a long time—even Queen Elizabeth appeared! The family is also set to attend more ceremonies on Sunday’s official Remembrance Day.