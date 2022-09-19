Prince William And Prince Harry Walk Side-By-Side Following Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II has officially begun Monday with a processional escorting the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall, where the Queen has been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey.

King Charles II and his children and siblings, including Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as Prince William and Prince Harry, followed the late monarch’s coffin, which was draped with a  flag and mounted on a gun carriage.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Despite recently being granted the privilege to wear his military uniform in a vigil for the Queen, Prince Harry wore a black mourning coat, as did Edward.

Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side behind the coffin, as they did last week during the processional bringing the coffin to Westminster Hall.

The many ceremonial proceedings surrounding the Queen’s passing has brought the brothers together in public more in the days following the monarch’s death than the last few years have seen.

Upon entering the abbey, Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, alongside the coffin. Queen Consort Camilla also joined her husband King Charles.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles will lead his family through the ceremonial proceedings today, which includes moving the Queen from Westminster Abbey to her final resting place at St. George’s Chapel, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry & Prince William Join King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew Walk With Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince Harry & Prince William Join King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew Walk With Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

View Gallery

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

King Charles’ Staff Could Lose Their Jobs As His Office Moves To Buckingham Palace (Report)

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.