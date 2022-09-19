Prince William And Prince Harry Walk Side-By-Side Following Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II has officially begun Monday with a processional escorting the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall, where the Queen has been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey.

King Charles II and his children and siblings, including Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as Prince William and Prince Harry, followed the late monarch’s coffin, which was draped with a flag and mounted on a gun carriage.

Despite recently being granted the privilege to wear his military uniform in a vigil for the Queen, Prince Harry wore a black mourning coat, as did Edward.

Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side behind the coffin, as they did last week during the processional bringing the coffin to Westminster Hall.

The many ceremonial proceedings surrounding the Queen’s passing has brought the brothers together in public more in the days following the monarch’s death than the last few years have seen.

Upon entering the abbey, Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, alongside the coffin. Queen Consort Camilla also joined her husband King Charles.

King Charles will lead his family through the ceremonial proceedings today, which includes moving the Queen from Westminster Abbey to her final resting place at St. George’s Chapel, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.