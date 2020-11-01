Prince William Had Coronavirus In April & Hid His Diagnosis To Not Alarm The Public (Reports)

Prince William had coronavirus in April 2020, according multiple reports.

The Sun, who first reported the story, reveals that the royal hid his diagnosis from the public because he didn’t want to alarm the nation amid the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

William reportedly contracted the virus after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his father Prince Charles, all of whom have recovered from the illness, tested positive.

“William was hit pretty hard by the virus, it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked. After seeing medics and testing positive, which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is, William was determined it should be business as usual though. He was determined to fulfil his engagements,” a source told the publication.

William, one of the senior working British royals, apparently decided after Queen Elizabeth addressed the nation to try to calm the public’s nerves about the lockdown and pandemic that he would keep his diagnosis private.

“He felt there were more important things going on in the country. But as a result of his own experiences, he realizes absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease, and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown seriously,” the source continued.

Despite his illness, Prince William, often accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton continued to work while sick in April.

He appeared multiple times virtually to raise the public’s spirits.

From delivering an uplifting speech at the opening of Birmingham Hospital during the pandemic to cracking jokes for charity in a cameo in BBC’s “The Big Night In,” he did his best to bring the public hope amid the uncertain time.

NBC News reached out to Kensington Palace and they did not confirm or deny the report.

— Stephanie Swaim