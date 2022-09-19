Prince William & Kate Middleton Wrote Handwritten Notes For Queen Elizabeth On Wreath By Her Coffin

Prince William and Kate Middleton each wrote some final words for Queen Elizabeth.

The Prince and the Princess of Wales penned their own handwritten notes for the late monarch, which could be seen in one of the wreaths that were laid beside her coffin during her committal service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday afternoon.

William and Kate’s respective royal monograms – which feature their first initial underneath a crown – could be seen as letterhead on two cards in one of the floral arrangements, making it clear the notes were from them.

Other wreaths featured handwritten notes from other loved ones of the Queen.

King Charles III was also among those who shared a handwritten note. His message read, “In loving and devoted memory – Charles R.”

His new signature comes with his new role as monarch; the “R” after his name stands for “rex,” which means “king” in Latin.

The King’s heartfelt note was placed atop her coffin on a stunning wreath that held a lot of meaning. The arrangement featured myrtle – which had been grown from the same myrtle that the Queen carried in her wedding bouquet when she and Prince Philip tied the knot in 1947.

The wreath also featured English oak, a national symbol of strength.