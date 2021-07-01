Prince William & Prince Harry Smile Together As They Reunite To Unveil Statue Of Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at the unveiling of a statue in honor of their late mother Princess Diana.

The brothers stepped out at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1st on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

The duo appeared to be in good spirits as they attended the event, and were seen smiling as they chatted with attendees, which included Princess Diana’s siblings.

Their appearance comes after there have been some tensions between the two brothers, after Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The brothers also shared a touching tribute on Prince William’s Instagram where they talked about how they wish his mother was still here.

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” the caption reads in part.

That statue was originally commissioned back in 2017 and the goal is to recognize Diana’s positive impact in the world and in the U.K. as well as help inspire future generations, according to a press release from the palace.

Also in attendance were the Princess’ siblings, The Earl of Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

There is also a special poem called “The Measure of A Man” shown in front of the statue that was featured in the program for the 10 year anniversary memorial of Diana’s death.

“These are the units to measure the worth of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Now what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her god-given part?” it reads.

The Sunken Garden was a favorite of Diana’s. In addition to the statue, 4,000 flowers were planted including 100 Forget-Me-Nots, which were the late royal’s favorite flower.

“This has been a very special project to work on, as the Sunken Garden was a favorite place of Diana, Princess of Wales. We have worked carefully to ensure that the new layout and planting scheme compliments the statue, providing a calming place for people who visit Kensington Palace to remember The Princess,” Pip Morrison, who designed the new garden layout, said in a statement.

Prior to the statue unveiling, the garden was previously temporarily renamed “The White Garden” and filled with pastel plants which were inspired by Diana’s signature fashion style in honor of the late royal back in 2017 during the 20 year anniversary of her death, according to the palace.

Diana tragically passed away in 1997 at the age of 36 after being involved in a car crash.

While Harry and William were present at the unveiling, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles were absent.

“It was always going to be the two brothers,” a source previously told Harper’s Bazaar about the absence of William’s wife.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle couldn’t make it to the unveiling because she recently welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana.

