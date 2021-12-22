Princess Anne Not Joining Queen Elizabeth For Christmas After Husband Tests Positive For Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth is having to alter many of her annual Christmas celebrations and traditions in light of the Covid-19 pandemic spiking across the U.K.

But now, her daughter Princess Anne will be unable to spend the holiday with her after her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence has tested positive for Covid-19, according to People. The couple will be isolating at their home in Gloucestershire for 10 days.

This year marks the Queen’s first Christmas since the death of Prince Philip, 8 months ago.

The 95-year-old monarch first canceled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor due to the pandemic.

“The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead. While there is regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all concerned,” a Buckingham Palace source told Reuters.

Queen Elizabeth also made the decision earlier this week to cancel her plans of hosting the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham this year and will instead stay at Windsor Castle through the New Year.

A source told The Telegraph, “Her Majesty has decided to celebrate Christmas at Windsor and will not travel to Sandringham. The decision was a personal one after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach. There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed.”

Christmas at Sandringham has been a tradition for decades. The Royals typically take a walk to church on Christmas morning, then enjoy more family time at The Queen’s Norfolk estate.

This is the second year in a row that the tradition has been called off due to the pandemic. The last time the royal family spent the holiday at Sandringham was in 2019. That gathering was particularly special, as it marked the first year Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined everyone at church.