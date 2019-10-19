Princess Beatrice Attends Royal Wedding Of Napoleon Bonaparte’s Descendant Ahead Of Her Own

Royal weddings are always so much fun!

Prince Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out on Oct. 19, 2019 to attend the royal wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon, who is the great-great-great nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte, and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg, the great-great-great niece of Napoleon’s wife.

For the event, Beatrice wore a printed dress and strappy black heels that she paired with a chic coat and blush pink hat.

Jean-Christophe and Olympia’s big day took place at Les Invalides in Paris, France.

Following the wedding, Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and his bride were photographed in a car. Olympia looked radiant as she smiled to the camera.

Olympia chose a unique looking wedding gown with intricate detailing. She paired it with a stunning tiara and veil that was placed on the back of her head.

Other photos of Olympia leaving the venue further show the cutout patterns on the bodice of the dress and the draped shoulder portion.

The wedding comes ahead of Princess Beatrice’s own royal wedding.

She previously announced that she was engaged back in September 2019 in a post on Twitter.

I’m so excited to announce my engagement to Edo pic.twitter.com/MvvwRRk0HT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 26, 2019

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

While there’s not a ton of details about their big day yet, Beatrice’s mom Sarah Ferguson did recently reveal that it will take place in Britain!

— Stephanie Swaim