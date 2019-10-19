Princess Beatrice Attends Royal Wedding Of Napoleon Bonaparte’s Descendant Ahead Of Her Own

Royal weddings are always so much fun!

Prince Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out on Oct. 19, 2019 to attend the royal wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon, who is the great-great-great nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte, and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg, the great-great-great niece of Napoleon’s wife.

For the event, Beatrice wore a printed dress and strappy black heels that she paired with a chic coat and blush pink hat.

Jean-Christophe and Olympia’s big day took place at Les Invalides in Paris, France.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 19: Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and his wife Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg come out of the Cathedral under the gaze of the statue of Napoleon at the end of their wedding at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/Getty Images)

Following the wedding, Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and his bride were photographed in a car. Olympia looked radiant as she smiled to the camera.

Olympia chose a unique looking wedding gown with intricate detailing. She paired it with a stunning tiara and veil that was placed on the back of her head.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 19: Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and his wife Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg come out of the Cathedral at the end of their wedding at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/Getty Images)

Other photos of Olympia leaving the venue further show the cutout patterns on the bodice of the dress and the draped shoulder portion.

The wedding comes ahead of Princess Beatrice’s own royal wedding.

She previously announced that she was engaged back in September 2019 in a post on Twitter.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

While there’s not a ton of details about their big day yet, Beatrice’s mom Sarah Ferguson did recently reveal that it will take place in Britain!

— Stephanie Swaim

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.