Princess Beatrice Reportedly Cancels Engagement Party Due To Prince Andrew Scandal

Has Princess Beatrice rescheduled her engagement party?

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, it would seem so.

She was reportedly set to have the soiree celebrating her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Dec. 18, 2019 at hotspot Chiltern Firehouse.

But, according to the publication, she is rescheduling the event because the high-profile nature of the establishment worried the royal’s friends, who thought there might be a ton of papatazzi outside looking for snaps of her dad Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew has been in quite a scandal due to his past friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s 60th birthday celebration was reportedly called off and he has taken a step back from his official royal duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in a statement on Nov. 20, 2019.

“Therefore I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the forseeable future, and she has given her permission,” the statement continues.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure,” the statement goes on.

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement with their investigations, if required,” the statement concludes.

The Duke of York has been accused of serious allegations in relation to his connection with the late Epstein.

A woman named Virginia Giuffre claims that Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew when she was 17.

The royal has denied all of the allegations.

— Stephanie Swaim