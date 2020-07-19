Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Dress Was First Worn By Queen Elizabeth In 1962, But The Tiara Has A Special Meaning Too!

Princess Beatrice had two very special something borrowed items at her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17 at Windsor! The blushing bride, who wed in a secret ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge at Windsor, donned a stunning vintage Norman Hartnell dress and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. But the two items have extra special meaning!

Let’s start with that tiara! Bea’s tiara, which she wore with a stunning veil that trailed behind her, was the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore to her own wedding to Prince Philip back in 1947!

Check out the stunning comparison!

Beatrice also chose a wedding dress with sentimental value! It was on loan from the Queen and she first wore it in 1962 to the London premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia.” At the premiere, the Queen dazzled in the Norman Hartnell number and hobnobbed with Hollywood heavyweight, Peter O’Toole!

PHOTOS: Princess Beatrice’s Wedding To Edoardo!

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Royal Wedding Photos View Gallery

Bea looked equally stunning, showing off the gorgeous A-line silhouette of the gown. The dress, which features intricate beading and crystals in a waterfall-like pattern along the bodice and waistline, got a couple modern adjustments for the church wedding! Bea added puff sleeves to it, in order to cover her shoulders, while the Queen’s original creation featured a strap sleeve.

Norman Hartnell was a famed British designer, making Bea’s nod to the nation extra special.

A stunning bouquet, which included sprigs of myrtle, per royal tradition, and blush and cream tones perfectly complimented her bridal style! And a ring designed by Shaun Lane, who designed the engagement ring, finished off Princess Beatrice’s wedding look.

Beatrice and Edo were originally planning to say “I do” in May at Windsor Castle, but she and Edo called off the larger celebration due to concerns over coronavirus. The royal family shared photos of their wedding, alongside the couple’s statement on social media over the weekend.

“Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. . Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family.‬ . The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh,” the first statement read.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day. The pictures show Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi in the grounds of Royal Lodge after their wedding,” another statement added.

PHOTOS: Check out all the royal weddings!