Princess Charlotte Breaks Down In Tears After Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte cried openly following the funeral for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George were among the youngest attendees at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19 and while the 7-year-old was composed throughout the service, the tears began to flow upon exiting Westminster Abbey. The young royal appeared in photos wiping her eyes as she was overcome with emotion.

She was seen being comforted with a gentle hand on her back by her mother, Kate Middleton. And was also seen standing closely to the Queen Consort Camilla and her brother Prince George. Later, as she lined up to view the State Gun Carriage, she did appear to turn a corner and was seen smiling again as she was joined by her dad Prince William.

Charlotte had a special bond with her great-grandmother, and paid tribute to her on Monday by wearing a diamond horseshoe brooch on her coat, a symbol of her and the Queen’s shared love of horses and animals.

Following the Queen’s death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, Charlotte and her brother both moved up in the line of succession. She is now third in line to the throne, behind her father Prince William and brother, Prince George. She is the first female royal who will not be passed up for the throne by a younger brother after the Queen signed into law that female heirs won’t be passed my male heirs.

