Princess Charlotte Likes To Tell People She’s 16 Instead Of 6 Years Old, According To Prince William

Princess Charlotte is quite the cheeky tot!

The royal recently celebrated her sixth birthday on May 2, 2021, but according to her dad Prince William she likes to tell people she’s a decade older!

“She’s six, yeah. If you ask her, she says she’s sixteen… Charlotte says, ‘I’m six now, I’ll do what I want.’ It’s like they grow up really fast,” he said at a royal event in the West Midlands in the U.K. this week, in video obtained by the Daily Mail.

In the same video, the Duke of Cambridge shared how his daughter celebrated her big day.

“She did (have a lovely birthday), thank you very much yes. Unfortunately for her, obviously, last year there was no birthday party because of lockdown but this year (we had) one other family, so that it was it. So it wasn’t a party as such but we made it as fun for her as possible.”

The palace released an adorable snap of Princess Charlotte, which was taken by her dad Prince William, on her birthday on their social media account wishing her well.

“Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today,” the caption reads.

Royal fans also got a glimpse at rare footage of Princess Charlotte as well and her two brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, in a new video shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media.

The video, which shows the kiddos and their parents smiling and playing together, was released to mark Will and Kate’s 10th wedding anniversary.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C,” the caption reads.

— Stephanie Swaim