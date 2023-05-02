Princess Charlotte Looks So Grown Up Hugging Royal Dog Orla In 8th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte is showing off her animal loving side!

The 8-year-old posed with the royal family’s dog, Orla, in a new photo that was released on Tuesday in honor of her birthday.

In the sweet snap, taken by famed photographer, Millie Pilkington, the young royal flashes a big grin while she wraps her arms around the black cocker spaniel.

The Prince and Princess of Wales only daughter is the picture of spring in her blue and white stripped sweater as flowers surround her.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes,” they captioned the post.

Prince William and Princess Kate, who welcomed their little girl on May 2, 2015, celebrated her birthday early. On Monday, the couple shared another new photo of their daughter on Instagram.

In the pic, which was taken by mom Kate Middleton, Charlotte shares a cheeky smile while wearing a white dress with a floral pattern. “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow,” the caption reads.

It seems Charlotte might have a sweet spot for her furry friend, last year the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge shared another image of the young princess with their pup to mark her 7th birthday.

The royal family will continues the festive celebrations for their loved ones this weekend. Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children are expected to be an integral part of King Charles III‘s coronation on Saturday May 6.