Princess Charlotte Looks Totally Adorable Heading Into First Day Of School With Prince George

Princess Charlotte and Prince George made their way for the first day of school looking totally adorable in their matching navy and red uniforms.

Parents Prince William and Kate Middleton held hands with their children as they walked into Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday.

4-year-old Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, appeared a bit shy hiding behind her mom, playing with her ponytail but she quickly warmed up and even waved to photographers. She also added a bit of sparkle to her outfit by attaching sequin unicorn keychain to her school bag.

The family were greeted by Helen Haslem, who runs the first two grades at the school. She was the one who also first met Prince George when he began at the school two years ago.

After some small talk outside the school and brief introductions, the royals walked their children in to meet their teachers and help get them ready for their first day of learning. As they headed inside, Prince William said to Helen, “First day, very excited.”

When news first broke that Charlotte would be joining her big brother George at the prestigious private school, Headteacher Simon O’Malley said in a statement, “We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school.”