Princess Charlotte Steals The Show At Garden Outing As She Squeals With Excitement On A Rope Swing

Princess Charlotte definitely takes after her mom Kate Middleton because she had an absolute blast hanging in the garden that Kate designed over the weekend!
Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis and Prince George hit the famous Chelsea Flower Show in London on Sunday and made a special stop at the garden that their mom designed in oder to inspire more kids to get outside. And from the looks of it, none of the royal kiddos had any problem heeding that advice!
In new video released by the royals, Princess Charlotte can be seen gleefully jumping onto the rope-knot swing her mom designed and squealing with excitement. In another sweet pic, the royal was spotted taking off her shoes and dipping her toes in the creek water alongside Prince George.
View this post on Instagram
90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. That’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow
And the fun didn’t stop there — while Prince Louis was seen brandishing a stick and running around — his siblings took off for the incredible treehouse and climbed up into it! In another fun pic, Prince William was seen showing Prince George how to create some toys out of sticks.
The happy parents were there to play with their kids in the garden and it was clear that Kate, 37, was proud of her hard work — as she should be! Her kiddos — and tons more kiddos — are clearly enjoying it.
Kate, 37, spent much of the last week putting the finishing touches to her show garden and documented much of the process on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. The Duchess of Cambridge worked with the Royal Horticultural Society and designers Andrée Davies, 55, and Adam White, 45, to complete the “Back to Nature”-themed garden in order to highlight the benefits of playing outdoors.
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.