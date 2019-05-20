Princess Charlotte Steals The Show At Garden Outing As She Squeals With Excitement On A Rope Swing

Princess Charlotte definitely takes after her mom Kate Middleton because she had an absolute blast hanging in the garden that Kate designed over the weekend!

Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis and Prince George hit the famous Chelsea Flower Show in London on Sunday and made a special stop at the garden that their mom designed in oder to inspire more kids to get outside. And from the looks of it, none of the royal kiddos had any problem heeding that advice!

In new video released by the royals, Princess Charlotte can be seen gleefully jumping onto the rope-knot swing her mom designed and squealing with excitement. In another sweet pic, the royal was spotted taking off her shoes and dipping her toes in the creek water alongside Prince George.

And the fun didn’t stop there — while Prince Louis was seen brandishing a stick and running around — his siblings took off for the incredible treehouse and climbed up into it! In another fun pic, Prince William was seen showing Prince George how to create some toys out of sticks.

The happy parents were there to play with their kids in the garden and it was clear that Kate, 37, was proud of her hard work — as she should be! Her kiddos — and tons more kiddos — are clearly enjoying it.

Kate, 37, spent much of the last week putting the finishing touches to her show garden and documented much of the process on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. The Duchess of Cambridge worked with the Royal Horticultural Society and designers Andrée Davies, 55, and Adam White, 45, to complete the “Back to Nature”-themed garden in order to highlight the benefits of playing outdoors.