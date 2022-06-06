Princess Eugenie’s Son August Makes First Royal Public Debut For Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s 1-year-old son August looked adorable making his first official public appearance on Sunday in honor of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The tiny tot looked dapper in a light blue sweater with England’s flag on the front. Prior to this event, August had not been photographed in public, the only images of him were shared on Princess Eugenie’s Instagram.

The family sat in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee pageant which closed out the events of the weekend and it was also where his cousin Prince Louis was spotted making faces and having a temper tantrum with Kate Middleton.

On Thursday, Princess Eugenie gave royal fans a look at her time at the year’s Trooping the Colour. The royal shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram with family as they watched Trooping the Colour, kicking off Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend festivities in style.

In April, the new mom shared a series of photos of August celebrating Easter. In one, he faces away from the camera in a field of flowers. In a second photo, he walks unaided from his dad to his mom and fans got a rare glimpse at part of the 14-month-old’s face.

The couple named their son after Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert whose full name was Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel and Prince Philip, before his passing. They announced his birth in February 2021 and explained the meaning behind his name.

“On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his 5x great grandfathers,” she wrote.

The new mom shared a few photos of the new family of three along with a sweet caption that read, “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank..Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

She also gave credit her midwife for taking the photo and thanked all the essential workers who came to the hospital to discharge their son.

