Princess Leonor Of Spain To Quarantine After Classmate Tests Positive For COVID-19

Princess Leonor of Spain is quarantining for two weeks after one of her classmates tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes only three days after the royal returned for school at the Santa Maria de los Rosales school. Her 13-year-old sister Princess Sofia, who also attends the school, will also be quarantining as well.

“Given the detection of a positive case of COVID-19 in one of the students in Princess of Asturias’ class, the School Centre has recommended to the parents that the students of the aforementioned class do not attend for the next 14 days. The Princess of Asturias will follow the regulations and health guidelines imposed in Madrid, as will their Majesties the King and Queen and the Infanta Sofía,” the Royal House said in a statement obtained by HELLO!.

The sisters will be taking online classes while staying home.

They were photographed arriving to school this week, with both sisters rocking facemasks. They were also seen getting their temperatures checked as they entered the building.

Their mother, Queen Letizia of Spain, was also photographed in a mask in her car dropping off her daughters the same day.

The news comes after Spain registered over 500,000 coronavirus cases – the first country in Western Europe to do so.

The Daily Mail was told by a spokesman for the royal household that while the girls are quarantining at home, Queen Letizia and King Felipe will continue with their royal duties.

The news comes after the Spanish royal family has been involved in some drama. Former King Juan Carlos, who abdicated the throne to Prince Felipe in 2014, abruptly departed the country in August to live in the U.A.E.

The move came after he was being investigated regarding his personal wealth.

Celebs Rocking Face Masks View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim