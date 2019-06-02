Priyanka Chopra Recalls Nick Jonas & Sophie Turner Coming To Her Defense Amid Negative Press!

Priyanka Chopra knows she picked the right one with Nick Jonas!

Priyanka, who married the youngest Jonas Brothers singer in December 2018, opened up in a new interview about how her husband protects her from the many negative comments they have received in the past.

“I married a feminist,” she recently told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “He’s not afraid to use the word and I love that.”

Nick has always had Priyanka’s back. The couple famously got hitched after a whirlwind yearlong romance and Nick has been supportive of his wife’s massive acting career and she of his music career.

Priyanka said not only did she get his love, she also got the love of the entire Jonas family when they got married, and it was especially important when they got negative media attention.

Following their wedding, a publication called Priyanka a “global scam artist,” suggesting she convinced him to marry her as a way to raise her profile and help her career.

Not only did Nick come to her defense, so did the rest of the Jonas family, including her now-sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

“I didn’t comment on it at the time,” Priyanka explained. “But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe [Jonas], Sophie and my mum furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, ‘These bastards! How dare they?’ I thought, ‘I’m having a great moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble.'”

The “Quantico” star said that while their multi-day Indian wedding got a lot of press, both positive and negative, she didn’t feel inclined to try and hide her happiness. And why should she? She’s like any other newlywed!

“If I wasn’t a famous person and I’d just got married, don’t you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband?” she pondered. “Just because I’m famous, don’t I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I’m using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it’s the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal.”

Priyanka said her personal life is something she definitely treasures in addition to her acting career. And could that mean that babies are in the future? Well, only time will tell.

“It’s too far ahead to know, but both of us really want to make a change,” she shared. “My life has always been full of surprises. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I jump at it.”

For the time being, she’s still focused on her acting career and the importance of bringing more Indian females onto the big screen. She revealed in her interview that it was really important for her to not have to put up a fake persona when she took her role in “Quantico.”

“When ABC came to me for Quantico, I specifically said, ‘I’m not going to do a big fat Indian wedding kind of part because I know you’re expecting that of me,” she shared. “As someone from south Asia, we’re always put in the box of speaking with an amped accent, wearing the jewelry or being the exotic pretty girl. When I started in the US, I took the conscious decision to play ethnically ambiguous characters so that I wouldn’t be as alien to American audiences.”

You go, Priyanka!

