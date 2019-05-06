Priyanka Chopra Says She’ll Tell Her Kids About Her Met Gala Love Story With Nick Jonas Someday! 

Priyanka Chopra already has babies on the brain and she wants the world to know!

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star took to her Instagram Story ahead of the 2019 Met Gala on Monday night to dish about how she had a magical night in 2017 when she went to the Met Gala with her now-husband, Nick Jonas.

“The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids… How I MET your father,” she wrote, adding several red heart emojis.

The cheeky comment seemed to be a sweet nod to a scene from “How I Met Your Mother,” but also definitely had a dose of sweet nostalgia! Nick and Priyanka went to the 2017 gala together after they both discovered they were wearing Ralph Lauren and were sitting at the same table. They’d already been exchanging flirtatious messages in advance of the first Monday and so the evening just felt right to spend together.

At the time the couple denied they were indeed an item, but Priyanka later told Jimmy Kimmel that it was definitely on. “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun,” she shared. “We were at the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out.”

About a year later the pair got engaged and then tied the knot in December 2018 in a lavish wedding in India!

