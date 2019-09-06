‘Project Runway’ Alum Chris March Dead At 56

“Project Runway” alum Chris March has passed away.

TMZ reports the fashion and costume designer, who competed on Season 4 of the reality competition series, died from a heart attack on Thursday, Sept. 5 following a long health battle. He was 56 years old.

In 2018, Chris was placed into a medically-induced coma after suffering a “debilitating accident” in his apartment. “I came close to death many times,” he said following his hospitalization. “They called my family and they were told if they wanted to say goodbye to come right away.”

On Friday, Bravo star Andy Cohen took to Instagram to honor the late designer’s memory with a heartfelt tribute. “This is how I’m going to remember Chris March, dressed as Lisa Vanderpump as I wear a Giggy costume he made for one of our first Halloween specials,” the TV personality wrote.

“Chris was a finalist on Season 4 of Project Runway. He designed for everyone from Beyoncé, [Lady] Gaga, Madonna, Meryl [Streep], Prince and many legendary downtown drag queens (And Sonja Morgan!). He had a big booming laugh; he was a joy and delight. #RIP.”

In addition to “Project Runway,” Chris also appeared on “Project Runway All Stars” as well as his own show titled “Mad Fashion.”

— Gabi Duncan