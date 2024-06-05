Protect Your Skin With The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

You don’t have to choose between pretty skin and protected skin. You can have both!

Our beauty experts have found the best tinted moisturizers with SPF. These must-have moisturizers hydrate your skin and provide sun protection, all while helping to even skin tone and conceal blemishes.

These makeup-meets-skincare moisturizers cover a range of skin shades and suit a wide range of skin types and SPF needs. No matter if you have pale skin, a deep skin tone, oily skin, dry skin, acne-prone skin, or aging skin, we’ve found a tinted moisturizer with SPF just for you.

We get it — while you should always strive to layer your skincare with a sunscreen, sometimes you might forget. But that’s where this tinted moisturizer with SPF really comes through. Many of these products boast 50 SPF!

Keep your skin pretty and protected from the sun’s harsh rays. Shop tinted moisturizers with sunscreen from Smashbox, Tarte, UnSun Cosmetics, Avene, and more.

