Queen Camilla Rewears Her Dress From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding At 2023 Royal Ascot

Queen Camilla recycled a notable past look from her closet for her latest royal outing!

The queen consort stepped out for day two of the 2023 Royal Ascot on Wednesday in a pastel pink Anna Valentine coat dress.

Royal fans quickly noticed that the stylish outfit was the same one she wore to her stepson Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle back in May 2018.

Camilla also accessorized her look to the Royal Ascot with the same necklace she wore to the nuptials: a five-strand pearl necklace with a pink topaz surrounded by diamonds.

However, the royal switched up the rest of her accessories. Instead of repeating the feathered Philip Treacy fascinator and pearl drop earrings she wore to the wedding, she opted for an off-white hat and matching topaz earrings.

This isn’t the first time Camilla has stepped out in the look since Harry and Meghan’s big day. She also wore the outfit to the 2019 Order of the Garter service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.