Queen Camilla Rewears Her Dress From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding At 2023 Royal Ascot

Queen Camilla recycled a notable past look from her closet for her latest royal outing!

The queen consort stepped out for day two of the 2023 Royal Ascot on Wednesday in a pastel pink Anna Valentine coat dress.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Royal fans quickly noticed that the stylish outfit was the same one she wore to her stepson Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle back in May 2018.

Camilla also accessorized her look to the Royal Ascot with the same necklace she wore to the nuptials: a five-strand pearl necklace with a pink topaz surrounded by diamonds.

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Charlotte and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the royal switched up the rest of her accessories. Instead of repeating the feathered Philip Treacy fascinator and pearl drop earrings she wore to the wedding, she opted for an off-white hat and matching topaz earrings.

This isn’t the first time Camilla has stepped out in the look since Harry and Meghan’s big day. She also wore the outfit to the 2019 Order of the Garter service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Queen Letizia of Spain, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel on June 17, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Most Noble Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III in 1348. This year saw the installation of King Felipe of Spain and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands as Supernumerary or Stranger Knights of the Garter. (Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)
