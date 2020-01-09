Queen Elizabeth Calls Emergency Meeting As New Details Emerge Over Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Plans To Step Down (Reports)

The royal family is coming together to figure out how to handle the bombshell announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be stepping down from their roles as “senior royals.” The Queen has now called an emergency meeting of family and staff members to figure out the way ahead as quickly as possible, according to a report from People.

“The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussex’s office to find workable solutions and this is expected to take days, not weeks,” the report said. “This has moved from shock and a range of emotions to something more constructive. It is complicated. This is happening very quickly. And the proof in that is the fact that this will take days and not weeks,” the report continued.

The Queen has apparently called on all four royal households to come together in order to find a solution, and has been on the phone with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry for hours on end, according to The Daily Mail.

The urgency to come to a resolution is quite a shift from the brief statement Queen Elizabeth released on Wednesday, where she implied the process of extricating Meghan and Harry from their royal duties would “take time.”

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” Wednesday’s statement from the Queen read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Meghan and Harry’s tradition-breaking decision has divided the public and also, apparently, their family members. Reports say that Prince William was “blindsided” by the announcement. Further reports from BBC and The Mirror claim that the royal duo did not consult the palace before making their decision—and further claimed that other members of the royal family are “disappointed.”

The royal couple has also received mixed reactions from the public; commentator Piers Morgan ripped into the couple, calling the move a “disgrace,” while actor Jameela Jamil said the move showed “power.”

It’s unclear what the next move for the royals will be, but it seems like a decision will be made sooner rather than later.