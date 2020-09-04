Queen Elizabeth Is Turning Her Country Home Into a Drive-In Movie Theater And The Lineup Is Epic

Ready to hit the drive-in’s at Queen Elizabeth’s house? Yeah, us too!

The reigning monarch is gearing up to turn her Sandringham estate at Norfolk into a drive-in movie theater, perfect for families to come out and enjoy and stay socially distant amid the Covid-19 pandemic. And if Sandringham sounds familiar – it’s because that’s the famous estate where the royal family holes up during the holiday season. They always make their customary walk from the home to the church at Sandringham and it’s usually where we spot all the royals.

The drive-in movies start this month and the Queen has an all-star lineup in store. Movie selections include recent box office hits like “A Star Is Born,” “Rocketman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “1917,” as well as kid-friendly favorites such as “Toy Story” and “Moana.”

Tickets are on sale now for about $40 per vehicle.

But the fun won’t stop there either – the Queen has a bunch more events coming this year. There’s a meet-and-greet with their head gardener and apple picking.

And while it all sounds fun – as far as we can tell, the Queen won’t be partaking in any of it. She’s currently at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after months of quarantining at Windsor Castle. She and Prince Phillip took off for their Scottish estate together, which is where they usually enjoy the summer months.

