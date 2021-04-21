Queen Elizabeth Releases 95th Birthday Note After Prince Philip’s Death

Queen Elizabeth is feeling all the love and support on her 95th birthday, just days after the funeral of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

She released a statement to mark her milestone birthday on the Royal Family’s instagram page, that read, “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.”

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” she continued.

Adding, “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

The monarch’s statement comes shortly after a photo of The Queen from a previous engagement, was shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram account. Traditionally, a new portrait is released every year in honor of her birthday, but those plans were altered due to Philip’s death.

The caption posted along with the photo shed some light on how she will be spending her birthday.

“This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh,” the post read.

This will be Queen Elizabeth’s first birthday without Prince Philip and it will reportedly be the first time she will not be receiving flowers from her longtime live to mark the special occasion.

She expected to go for a walk with her two new corgi’s who have been reportedly comforting her during this time of mourning.

The traditional gun salute in honor of her birthday is canceled this year due to the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing. But the royal is expected to be visited by some members of her family. But Prince Harry won’t be there, as he has reportedly returned to California from London on Tuesday just a day before his grandmother’s birthday.



