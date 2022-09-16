Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Who Are The Heads Of State Attending Services

Prince William & Prince Harry Join King Charles To Escort Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin From Buckingham Palace to Westminster View Gallery

After more than a week of tributes, the life of Queen Elizabeth II will be honored in a funeral service set to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey before being laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel alongside her husband, Prince Phillip. The Queen was 96 when she passed away on September 8.

The funeral will begin at 11:00 AM local time. The Queen will be the first sovereign to be have a funeral at Westminster since 1760.

Many heads of state have already confirmed their attendance. We’ve included a list of confirmed attendees below:

United States: President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, via statement

I spoke with King Charles III to offer my condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. I recalled her kindness, dignity, and constancy – and how she deepened the friendship between our nations. I also let the King know that I hope to continue a close relationship with him. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 14, 2022

France: President Emmanuel Macron, via Twitter

Le lien entre la France et le Royaume-Uni est indéfectible. Nous continuerons à le tisser, en suivant le chemin tracé par Sa Majesté la Reine Elizabeth II. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 14, 2022

Spain: King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, plus former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, via Reuters

Denmark: Margrethe II, Queen of Denmark and her heir Crown Prince Frederick, via press release

New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, via press conference

“On Wednesday morning, I will depart for London to represent New Zealand at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Immediately after the funeral, I will travel to New York to take part in the United Nationas General Assembly. Cabinet discussed today the need to provide all New Zealanders with the opportunity to acknowledge the Queen’s life of service. While people may choose to do that in their own way, there will be a national memorial held on Monday 26th of September and as was announced this afternoon, this will be accompanied by a one off national holiday that same day. This, I hope, will be a chance to acknowledge a lifetime of service to New Zealand by Queen Elizabeth II, but also mark the new chapter which we now enter.”

Australia: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, via press conference

“All Commonwealth nations were invited to this reception and it was an opportunity for Commonwealth nations to express together our condolences, but also to celebrate the life and the sacrifice of Queen Elizabeth II, a life of service to the Commonwealth including to Australia. It was particularly a good opportunity to join with our friends in the Pacific. Today I announce the names of the ten everyday Australians who will travel with me to the United Kingdom for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. It was a request from the Palace that ten everyday citizens who make contributions to the local communities be invited to the Queen’s funeral.”

Finland: President Sauli Niinistö, via press release

India: President Droupadi Murmu, via press release

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa, via press release

Japan: Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, via press conference

Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, via Twitter

I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow – with former governors general, former prime ministers, Indigenous leaders, and others – to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. More details here on the Canadian delegation: https://t.co/Bmt7v04j27 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 15, 2022

Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday

Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tuvalu: Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tuvalu have accepted Australia’s help to fly representatives to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral