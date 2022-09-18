Queen Elizabeth’s Youngest Grandchild James, Viscount Severn Has Striking Resemblance To Prince William At Same Age

James, Viscount Severn, 14, stood vigil at his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday alongside his cousins, the Prince of Wales William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, and his sister, Lady Louise, 18. The 14-year-old royal, who is the son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is the youngest of the Queen’s grandchildren and shared the honor of holding vigil at her coffin, which has been lying in state since last week.

His parents were also seen at the ceremony, with Sophie, seen wiping away tears as her children stood their guard by the Queen’s side.

For James and Lady Louise, the public display of mourning is powerful as he and his sister do not have royal titles. The Count and Countess of Wessex chose not to give their children prince and princess titles at birth and have largely kept them out of the spotlight, despite being working members of the royal family themselves.

And royal fans, who are seeing James in the public spotlight for one of the first times, couldn’t help but notice his striking resemblance to Prince William, the new Prince of Wales at that age. In fact, Prince William was just one year older than James when he famously walked behind the coffin of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales on Sept. 9, 1997, at age 15.

Their hair, facial structure and composure are of a striking resemblance.

The grandchildren holding vigil was one of the final moments for the royal family to say goodbye ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

