Queen Latifah Breaks Ground On Housing Development In New Jersey

Queen Latifah is making a difference.

The star was at the groundbreaking celebration for the new Rise Living development in her hometown Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old posted about the news on Tuesday on Instagram writing, “RISE Living groundbreaking ceremony today. Can’t wait for the world to see the completion of the journey.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Latifah (@queenlatifah)

Rise Living is a collaboration between Life Assets Development, Gonosa and the BlueSugar Corportation, which was founded by Queen Latifah, per a press release.

Also per the release, the development will consist of 76 units and 1,900 square feet of space for a non-profit organization, with pre-leasing set to commence in July 2022.

“We are thrilled to have secured such an ideally-located property with BlueSugar Corp, and we appreciate the confidence that The City of Newark has placed in us,” Alberto Goncalves, CEO of Life Assets Development said in a statement. “We believe Rise Living will be a complementary addition to the City’s multi-billion dollar revitalization plan, and we look forward to creating a community of value that taps into the neighborhood’s full potential.”

Read More

Rebel 'Deeply Sorry' Over Backlash

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.