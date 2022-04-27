Queen Latifah Breaks Ground On Housing Development In New Jersey

Queen Latifah is making a difference.

The star was at the groundbreaking celebration for the new Rise Living development in her hometown Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old posted about the news on Tuesday on Instagram writing, “RISE Living groundbreaking ceremony today. Can’t wait for the world to see the completion of the journey.”

Rise Living is a collaboration between Life Assets Development, Gonosa and the BlueSugar Corportation, which was founded by Queen Latifah, per a press release.

Also per the release, the development will consist of 76 units and 1,900 square feet of space for a non-profit organization, with pre-leasing set to commence in July 2022.

“We are thrilled to have secured such an ideally-located property with BlueSugar Corp, and we appreciate the confidence that The City of Newark has placed in us,” Alberto Goncalves, CEO of Life Assets Development said in a statement. “We believe Rise Living will be a complementary addition to the City’s multi-billion dollar revitalization plan, and we look forward to creating a community of value that taps into the neighborhood’s full potential.”

