‘Queen Of Katwe’ Star Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead At 15 Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis

“Queen of Katwe” star Nikita Pearl Waligwa has passed away.

The star died at the age of 15, according to multiple reports.

The actress’ death comes after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, according to the BBC.

The BBC also reports that she was “given the all-clear” in 2017 but then had another tumor which was found last year.

Waligwa starred in the 2016 Disney film “Queen of Katwe” as Gloria. The film is “based on a vibrant true story starring Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo, and directed by Mira Nair. A Ugandan girl’s life changes forever when she discovers she has an amazing talent for chess, in this celebration of the human spirit,” according to Disney’s website.

Waligwa’s character was the friend of the main character Phiona, the aforementioned girl, who was played by Madina Nalwanga. Nyong’o starred as Phiona’s mom and Oyelowo played the chess teacher.

Oyelowo posted a tribute to Waligwa on Instagram.

“We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness. Her light will live on. #rip.”

Octavia Specer reacted in the comments writing, “Oh, Nooooo!!!! Praying for her loved ones!”

Waligwa was attending Gayaza High School at the time of her death, per NBC News.

The school posted a tribute to her on Twitter writing, “Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have lot you to a brain tumor at such a tender age. Nikita was in S.3. Rest in Perfect Peace dear.”

— Stephanie Swaim