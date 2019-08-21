Quentin Tarantino ‘Delighted’ To Be Expecting First Child With Wife Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino is celebrating some happy news.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director and wife Daniella Pick are “very delighted to announce” they are expecting their first child, the couple said in a statement to People magazine.

Tarantino, 56, and his 35-year-old bride tied the knot in November 2018. The filmmaker popped the question in April 2017 after a nearly year-long courtship, but their love story dates much further back. They reportedly first met in 2009 during the Oscar winner’s press tour for “Inglourious Basterds.”

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Tarantino attend the closing ceremony screening of "The Specials" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Tarantino attend the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

WATCH: Quentin Tarantino Addresses Uma Thurman’s On-Set Car Crash: ‘It’s The Biggest Regret Of My Life’

Actress and singer Pick is the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick. Her and Tarantino’s engagement party served double duty as a mini “Pulp Fiction” reunion for guests Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, according to People.

Tarantino previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that he had hoped to start a family much earlier, but the baby “fever broke” and he zeroed in on his goal of completing 10 feature films instead.

“I doesn’t mean that I don’t want to have kids, but right now, perfectly thinking, I want to do the 10 movies – without distractions,” he said at the time.

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the photocall for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

WATCH: Brad Pitt Recalls First Moments Filming With Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘It Was Pretty Automatic For Us’

In June, “Once Upon a Time” marked Tarantino’s best opening weekend with $40 million at the North American box office and has since crossed $200 million worldwide. The star-studded film is his ninth and has already generated Oscar buzz for leading actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

— Erin Biglow

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.