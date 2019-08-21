Quentin Tarantino ‘Delighted’ To Be Expecting First Child With Wife Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino is celebrating some happy news.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director and wife Daniella Pick are “very delighted to announce” they are expecting their first child, the couple said in a statement to People magazine.

Tarantino, 56, and his 35-year-old bride tied the knot in November 2018. The filmmaker popped the question in April 2017 after a nearly year-long courtship, but their love story dates much further back. They reportedly first met in 2009 during the Oscar winner’s press tour for “Inglourious Basterds.”

Actress and singer Pick is the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick. Her and Tarantino’s engagement party served double duty as a mini “Pulp Fiction” reunion for guests Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, according to People.

Tarantino previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that he had hoped to start a family much earlier, but the baby “fever broke” and he zeroed in on his goal of completing 10 feature films instead.

“I doesn’t mean that I don’t want to have kids, but right now, perfectly thinking, I want to do the 10 movies – without distractions,” he said at the time.

In June, “Once Upon a Time” marked Tarantino’s best opening weekend with $40 million at the North American box office and has since crossed $200 million worldwide. The star-studded film is his ninth and has already generated Oscar buzz for leading actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

— Erin Biglow