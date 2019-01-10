R. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg claims his client has not committed any crimes and that people are exploiting him.

“Mr. Kelly has not committed any crime. It is unfortunate the extent people want to put his past relationships under a microscope for their own personal gain. But no one complained when they were living the glamorous Life as a rockstar Groupie or girlfriend. There are no victims-there are only those now exploiting Mr. Kelly for their 15 minutes of TMZ fame,” Greenberg shared in an exclusive statement to Access on Thursday.

A recent Lifetime documentary chronicles allegations of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia against the now-52-year-old singer, and also pointed the spotlight on his relationship with deceased singer Aaliyah, who was just 15 years old at the time of her marriage to him. R. Kelly was 27.

Lady Gaga also came under fire this week with fans condemning her for collaborating with R. Kelly early in her career. Mother Monster released a statement on her social media late Wednesday night, vowing to never work with Kelly again.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” Lady Gaga shared with fans. “The song is called ‘Do What U Want (With My Body),’ I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time.”

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

She also vowed to pull down the song from all streaming platforms.

Greenberg issued a statement directly in response to Lady Gaga, claiming that she used the “Ignition” singer to further her career on her way up.

“Mr. Kelly appreciates that she recognized his immense talent and collaborated with him to help her career, but finds it regrettable that she is now exploiting this controversy to try and help her in her effort to win an Oscar,” Greenberg shared.

