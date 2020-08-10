Rachael Ray’s New York Home Erupts In Flames

Rachael Ray, her husband John Cusimano and their dog are lucky to have escaped from a fire that erupted through their upstate New York home on Sunday night.

A local news reporter confirmed that it was the home of the talk show host and shared images of the flames raging through the roof of their Lake Luzerne home.

“Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of Rachael Ray and it does not look good,” Mark Mulholland wrote.

Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q — Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020

Rachael’s rep confirmed that there were no injuries in a statement to CBS17 that read, “Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

Multiple fire crews were on the scene to help put out the fire which broke our right before 7:30 P.M. on Sunday. Hours later, authorities were still on the scene investigating but reports say they do not believe it was suspicious.

