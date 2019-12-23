Rachel Bilson And Bill Hader Spark Romance Rumors With Coffee Date In His Hometown

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson may have just made confirmed their relationship by getting caught in a snapshot grabbing coffee in his hometown.

There have been speculations that the duo were dating for a while but this photo makes it seem like they’re getting serious.

The 41-year-old actor can be seen clutching a drunk while walking steps ahead of Rachel as they headed out of a Starbucks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a photo obtained by TMZ. The report adds that the couple were holding hands and accompanied by other members of Bill’s family.

Bill and Rachel both starred in the 2013 film, “The To Do list,” which was written and directed by Bill’s then-wife, Maggie Carey. The couple split in 2017 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple have three daughters together, Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

Rachel is a mom to 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose with her ex Hayden Christensen.

The “Barry” star opened up to Variety about being friends with ex-wife, who he shares joint physical and legal custody of their kids. But he admitted that his career prevents him from spending as much time with his children as he’d like. “I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer,” he admitted. “It was terrible,” Bill said.