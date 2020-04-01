Rachel Bloom Gives Birth To Baby Girl: ‘She’s Here, She’s Home’

Rachel Bloom is grateful for her family’s newest addition.

The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” alum introduced the world to her infant daughter on April 1. She shared a sweet Instagram picture of the newborn sleeping peacefully on her chest in a pretzel-print hat, an adorable reference to her critically-acclaimed CW show.

“She’s here. She’s home,” she wrote alongside the family photo. The little one, whose name has yet to be revealed, is Rachel and husband Dan Gregor’s first child.

The musical powerhouse also reflected on the bittersweet reality of welcoming her bundle of joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives,” she wrote, referencing her pal and former “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” collaborator Adam Schlesinger’s battle with COVID-19. “As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you. Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina.”

Hours after her post, news broke that Adam had passed due to complications from the virus. Rachel shared a brief statement on Instagram, writing, “I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable.”

Rachel and Adam both won Emmys for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their work on “Crazy Ex” in 2019. It was at the award show that she first announced her pregnancy.

“WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I’m pregnant,” she wrote alongside a Boomerang of their celebratory moment.