Rachel Lindsay Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With Bachelor Babes In Costa Rica

Rachel Lindsay is feeling the love with a serious bachelorette party filled with tons of her “Bachelor” alum besties!

Rachel is gearing up to say “I do” to her love Bryan Abasolo, whom she chose on Season 13 of the hit series “The Bachelorette,” but before she gets married she’s making sure to get plenty of fun in the sun in with her gal pals.

Rachel was joined down in Costa Rica by tons of her “Bachelor” BFFs, including, Astrid Loch, Kristina Schulman, Alexis Waters and Whitney Fransway, who all competed for Nick Viall’s love in season 21, and Bibiana Julian, who was on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor.”

The women have been capturing all the fun on their Instagram stories, and so far, it seems they haven’t been short on wild adventures. The gals got into a crazy dance party at the #Rachelorette and also took a sunset sail on a catamaran. The group have been staying at Planet Hollywood Costa Rica and have been enjoying the black sand beaches and stunning views.

Rachel revealed to Access that she’s planning to get married this August and is looking forward to saying “I do” to her longtime love.

Rachel and Bryan, who have been regular guests on Access opened up about their love story in a recent interview. Check it out in the video above!

