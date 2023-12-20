Rachel McAdams Explains Why She Didn’t Appear Alongside ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Stars In Reunion Commercial

Rachel McAdams is sharing why she didn’t reunite with her “Mean Girls” co-stars in a recent Walmart commercial.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reprised their roles as Cady, Karen and Gretchen, respectively, in a Black Friday ad for the retailer last month, while Rachel – who portrayed Regina George in the 2004 comedy – was noticeably missing.

In a new interview with Variety, the “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” actress shared why she was absent from the project.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she explained. “A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

Rachel also told Variety that she wasn’t aware that the rest of the “Mean Girls” gang had all said yes to filming.

“I didn’t know that everyone was doing it,” she said. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

The Walmart commercial comes as a “Mean Girls” musical film is gearing up to hit theaters in January.

Rachel told Variety that she and screenwriter Tina Fey had at one point discussed the possibility of having her appear in the new movie.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she said. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”

