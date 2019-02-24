Rami Malek Couldn’t Stop Kissing Lucy Boynton At The Oscars And Their Love Is So Real!

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton may have taken the best thing away from “Bohemian Rhapsody” — their love for each other! The co-stars and now off-screen lovers were absolutely adorable at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday as they sat next to each other in the audience.

The two couldn’t stop smiling and laughing with one another throughout the entire ceremony. The two shared several intimate moments, where she clutched his face and he looked longingly at her. But things really heated up when Rami won Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

First he planted not one, but two massive kisses on his love and then he gave her a beyond sweet shoutout onstage.

“Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film,” he gushed. “You’re beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

The duo sparked romance rumors after filming wrapped on their Oscar-winning film and have made quite the cute couple on the red carpet this season. During Sunday’s Oscar ceremony they also walked the red carpet together and posed for several sweet shots. Lucy was even seen straightening up her man’s bowtie to make sure he was picture perfect.

Tonight was definitely their most PDA-filled night yet and we hope these two continued to make sweet music together.