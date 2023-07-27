Randy Meisner, Founding Member Of The Eagles, Dead At 77

Randy Meisner has passed away.

The founding member, bassist and vocalist of the Eagles died on Wednesday, July 26, at the age of 77, the band announced on their website on Thursday.

Per the post, he died due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

“As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s. In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles and contributed to the band’s albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998,” the post reads in part.

Meisner exited the iconic band in 1977 due to health reasons and was replaced with Timonthy B. Schmit. Meisner did reunite with the Eagles when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Funeral arrangements for the musician are pending.