Rapper Juice Wrld Dead At Age 21 (Reports)

Rapper Juice Wrld has passed away.

The 21-year-old rapper suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead, according to TMZ.

His cause of death is not currently known.

Juice Wrld, aka Jarad Anthony Higgins, gained fame for his 2018 hit “Lucid Dreams,” which has nearly 400 million views on YouTube.

Fans of the rapper took to social media after news of his death broke online.

“I can’t take this anymore. Speaker Knockerz. X. Lil Peep. (Mac) Miller. Nipsey Hussle. Now Juice WRLD. All dying too young,” one person wrote.

“I just can’t believe it you was just getting started only 21 Rest in Peace,” another tweeted.

“No way bro I never thought this would happen rip juice wrld u will be missed man,” a third wrote.

R.I.P. Juice Wrld.

— Stephanie Swaim