Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dead At 33 After Being Shot Multiple Times In Los Angeles

NBC News reports the Grammy-nominated artist, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being fatally shot and wounded outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Crenshaw on Sunday afternoon. Access has reached out to his reps for comment.
The Los Angeles Police Department tells Access that the shooting occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Nipsey was one of three individuals who were shot. The other two are currently in stable condition and the suspects fled from the scene.
Shortly before his death, the late rapper notably tweeted, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”
Having strong enemies is a blessing.
— THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019
Nipsey’s debut studio album “Victory Lap” was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. He attended the ceremony with his girlfriend, actress Lauren London. The couple have a 2-year-old son together named Kross. He also has an older daughter named Emani from a previous relationship.
Celebrities, including Drake, LeBron James, Rihanna and Miguel, reacted with grief and offered the condolences to the “Dedication” rapper’s loved ones on social media following the tragic news of his untimely passing.
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
Heavy. Sending nothing but love and condolences to Nipsey’s family, friends, Lauren, loved ones. Man had a lot of v positive things he was working on for his community and overall consciousness not to mention always solid energy when we crossed paths. Shit is wild we’re the same age. Heart breaking
a humble reminder in an industry with so much of that missing. a voice. a light. we JUST spoke about a record for your album. this one hittin real different. may all the love and every bit of needed strength be wrapped around your family. rest in love to one of the realest. this one feels soooo different… rest easy legend. 💔
