Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dead At 33 After Being Shot Multiple Times In Los Angeles

Rapper Nipsey Hussle is dead at 33 after being shot multiple times in Los Angeles.

NBC News reports the Grammy-nominated artist, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being fatally shot and wounded outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Crenshaw on Sunday afternoon. Access has reached out to his reps for comment.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells Access that the shooting occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Nipsey was one of three individuals who were shot. The other two are currently in stable condition and the suspects fled from the scene.

Shortly before his death, the late rapper notably tweeted, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

Nipsey’s debut studio album “Victory Lap” was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards. He attended the ceremony with his girlfriend, actress Lauren London. The couple have a 2-year-old son together named Kross. He also has an older daughter named Emani from a previous relationship.

Celebrities, including Drake, LeBron James, Rihanna and Miguel, reacted with grief and offered the condolences to the “Dedication” rapper’s loved ones on social media following the tragic news of his untimely passing.

— Gabi Duncan