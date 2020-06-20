Rapper Tray Savage Dead At 26 After Being Shot

Tray Savage has passed away.

The 26-year-old rapper died in Chicago after being shot, according to NBC Chicago.

The Chicago Police department, who didn’t specifically identify the rapper, issued a statement to People that says a 26-year-old male was driving on the south side of Chicago on Friday, June 19, when “an unknown offender(s) opened fire. The victim was shot in the neck and shoulder and hit three parked cars after he was struck.”

The statement also says he later died at the University of Chicago Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Kentray Young, Tray Savage’s legal name, to the Chicago-Sun Times.

The musician’s rep confirmed the sad news to Billboard telling the publication, “The entire Chief Glo Gang Family are extremely saddened about the loss of Kentray ‘Tray Savage’ Young who was taken too soon today… His first love was always devoted to his fiancé, kids, family, and music. Regrettably, we can’t take back the actions done by others, but we stand firmly behind the fact that Kentray ‘Tray Savage’ Young should be here today alive and continuing his amazing contributions to society. His friends, family and entertainment family will continue to honor his legacy.”

Tray Savage was known for his songs Faces, Know Who I Am and Got The Mac. He was a part of Fredo Santana and Chief Keef’s label Glory Boyz Entertainment aka GBE and was well known for his 2013 collab with Chief Keef called, Chiefin Keef.

R.I.P. Tray Savage.

— Stephanie Swaim