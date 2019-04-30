Rascal Flatts Bassist Jay DeMarcus Reveals He Previously Placed A Daughter Up For Adoption

Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus is opening up about an unbearable decision from his past.

The 48-year-old author of “Shotgun Angels: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakeable Hope,” revealed in his book that he got his ex-girlfriend Maggie pregnant when he was in his early 20s.

“We’d had sex one time, but I knew it. I knew she was pregnant,” Jay wrote. “[Maggie and I] discussed many options, including getting married and raising the child ourselves, but we quickly determined we’d be making that decision for the wrong reason.”

So, Maggie and Jay decided to place the baby girl up for adoption.

Jay’s mother offered to adopt the baby when she heard the news – but Maggie moved forward with an outside adoption.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to be in [my baby’s] life. But her mother didn’t want either one of us in her life,” Jay wrote. “That was a hard pill to swallow. I understand that sometimes life sends us reeling because of unexpected situations. But my heart in that moment, though scared, still desired to be in this beautiful child’s life.”

Jay often wonders if his daughter, now in her 20s, knows who he is.

“The adoptive family was supposed to give her a letter when she turned 14, explaining that I loved her, did not abandon her, and have tried several ways to make it possible to be in her life,” Jay said.

Guided by his faith, Jay went on to become a Grammy award winner, husband to CMT personality Allison Alderson, and a father of two.

Jay and his wife Allison are currently raising their family in Nashville, Tennessee.

