Ray J And Princess Love File For Divorce 4 Months After Welcoming Second Child (Reports)

Ray J and his wife Princess Love have filed for divorce after nearly four years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

Princess was reportedly the one who filed the divorce papers this past Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to TMZ. The couple had recently welcomed son Erik in January and also share 2-year-old daughter Melody.

The news may not come as a shock to those who have watched the couple’s rocky relationship make headlines.

Last November, the “Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood” star took to Instagram Live and accused Ray J of leaving her and Melody “stranded in Las Vegas” while she was over 8 months pregnant with their son. At the time, the “I Hit It First” singer responded on his own Instagram in a since-deleted video and denied his wife’s accusations.

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter was just sad, man,” he said in the video, before apologizing for his role in creating drama.

“I apologize for everything that happened. We’re supposed to be at the tightest and at the strongest. We’re having another baby coming in and these are not things we are supposed to do. The devil’s working, but he’s not working hard enough. He will never work hard enough, because my family is something that I will always die for and the devil ain’t ready to do that with me.”

While it appeared the two had reconciled following the November incident, it seems their marriage wasn’t meant to last. The couple had been living apart since at least February, TMZ’s report continued.

The couple wed in 2016 in Los Angeles.