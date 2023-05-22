Ray Stevenson, ‘Thor,’ ‘Divergent’ & ‘RRR’ Actor, Dead At 58

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, known from his work in the “Thor” and “Divergent” films, has passed away.

Reps for the performer confirmed his passing to multiple outlets including The Associated Press on Monday, sharing that Stevenson died in Italy the previous day. He was 58 years old.

No further details, including a cause, were immediately made public.

Stevenson began his career with multiple TV roles in the 1990s before scoring the part of Titus Pullo on HBO’s “Rome” in the 2000s. He went on to appear alongside Keira Knightley and Clive Owen in 2004’s “King Arthur” and later joined the Marvel universe in “Punisher: War Zone” and as “Thor” warrior Volstagg opposite Chris Hemsworth.

Stevenson also portrayed the father of Theo James’ character, Four, in the “Divergent” series. More recently, fans saw him as an evil governor in the critically acclaimed awards season favorite “RRR.”

His made his final public appearance at London’s “Star Wars Celebration” event in April, where he supported the upcoming series “Ahsoka” in which he plays Jedi Baylan Skoll alongside Rosario Dawson’s titular heroine.

Stevenson is reportedly survived by his three children with Elisabetta Caraccia: Sebastiano, Leonardo and Lodovico. He was previously married to British actress Ruth Gemmel from 1997 to 2005.

— Erin Biglow