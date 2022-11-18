R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead At 28 Just Weeks After Releasing Music From Hospital

B. Smyth has died at the age of 28.

The R&B singer passed away after a battle with a lung condition, his brother confirmed.

“Hello I’m Denzil [B. Smyth’s] brother and today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote on Instagram alongside an emotional video message.

“It’s very tough for me to make this video because I never thought I’d have to make something like this. I never dreamed of making a video like this,” he said in the clip.

He went on to share that the Florida native had been working on music at the time of his death and hoped people would use his audio on TikTok and Instagram.

“My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face. So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years,” he shared.

He concluded by thanking his brother’s fans for their outpouring of love during this difficult time.

“We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro! 🙏🏾☁️ @1trekk,” Denzil wrote.