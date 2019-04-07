Reba McEntire Makes Her Red Carpet Debut With New Love Anthony Lasuzzo And They Can’t Stop Smiling!

Reba McEntire is ready to show off her new love!

Reba may have been busy getting ready to host the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday, but that didn’t stop her from hitting the blue carpet with her boyfriend Anthony Lasuzzo! Reba and Anthony were all smiles during their red carpet debut and looked like they were having a blast together!

Reba went public with her relationship just last week and revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that she and Anthony met in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after being introduced by fellow country star Kix Brooks.

Reba revealed in the interview that she and the retired oil geologist have been dating since 2017 and she’s totally in love!

“I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!” McEntire, gushed!

