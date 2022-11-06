Rebel Wilson Shuts Down Rumors She’s Engaged To Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson is setting the record straight about her and Ramona Agruma‘s relationship status.

After reports surfaced claiming she and her girlfriend were engaged, the “Isn’t It Romantic” actress made it clear that they have not taken that step.

She shared an Instagram Stories video of her and Ramona enjoying the day at Disneyland on Saturday and wrote, “Thanks for the well wishes, but we are NOT engaged!”

The engagement rumors first started swirling in October after Rebel wore a diamond sparkler on her left-hand ring finger to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala.

George & Amal Clooney, Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner And More Stars Dazzle At 2022 Academy Museum Gala View Gallery

She also seemed to sport the same rock in a loved-up Instagram snap that month.

While Rebel and Ramona haven’t had gotten engaged, the two seem to be in a great place in their relationship. The lovebirds had a blast coordinating their costumes over Halloween weekend – joining friends for a group Barbie costume on Friday and matching as “The Shining” twins for a Stanley Kubrick-themed party on Saturday.

Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes Of 2022: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker And More View Gallery

Rebel went public with her and Ramona’s relationship back in June.

She shared a selfie of them smiling for the camera and wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”