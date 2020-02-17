‘Recess’ Voice Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35

Jason Davis has passed away.

The former child star and voice actor on Disney Channel’s “Recess” was only 35. His cause of death is unknown.

His mother, Nancy Davis, released a statement to multiple outlets confirming his death.

“I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles,” the statement reads. “Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.”

Prior to his death, he funded Cure Addiction Now, a program which helps fund research to help people suffering from substance abuse, per Deadline. Davis was open with his own struggles and even appeared on the 2010-2011 season of “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.”

Davis served as the voice of Mikey Blumberg on “Recess” from 1997-2001. He also had roles in “7th Heaven,” “Roseanne,” “Rush Hour,” “Mafia” and “Breakfast with Einstein,” according to IMDb.

Jason is the grandson of billionaires Marvin and Barbara Davis.

Following Jason’s death, Larry King took to social media to react.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Jason Davis. Son of Nancy Davis. We watching him grow up.He was always kind. @shawnieora and I send our love and deepest condolences,” he wrote.

